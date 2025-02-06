Former Matalan chief Jo Whitfield returns to Asda board

Jo Whitfield, the former chief executive officer of Matalan, has returned to supermarket giant Asda’s board as a non-executive director.

Whitfield had served in a number of senior leadership positions at Asda and its clothing company George from 2008, including in the retailer’s e-commerce, operations and commercial divisions.

She went on to join competitor Co-op as chief executive of food for five years, before later becoming chief executive officer of Matalan, where she was tasked with overseeing the company’s turnaround strategy.

Asda said that upon her reappointment, to be made “shortly”, Whitfield will focus on supporting the growth of its Asda Express business, a network of convenience stores that had first begun opening in 2022.

Asda’s executive chairman, Allan Leighton, called Whitfield “one of the UK’s most experienced retail leaders” with a deep knowledge of retail, fashion, convenience and food.

He added: “She also understands Asda’s DNA and the role this business plays in delivering value for hard-working families. We are delighted to welcome her back to Asda.”

In her own statement, Whitfield said: “Asda is one of the biggest names in retail and plays an important role in the daily lives of millions of customers and communities throughout the UK.

“It is a business that I have a strong affinity with and I look forward to working with Allan and the rest of the leadership team to help Asda get back on track.”