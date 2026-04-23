Former Nike executive Heidi O'Neill named Lululemon's next chief executive officer

Canadian athletic apparel company Lululemon has announced the appointment of industry veteran Heidi O’Neill as its next chief executive officer (CEO). O’Neill, who brings more than three decades of experience in the brand strategy and product innovation sectors, is scheduled to assume the role and join the board of directors on September 8, 2026.

Based in Vancouver, O’Neill joins the company following a comprehensive search process conducted by the board. The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the technical athletic brand as it navigates a complex period of leadership transition and external pressure from activist investors.

Strategic leadership and Nike tenure

O’Neill spent over 25 years at US-based sportswear giant Nike, where she most recently served as president of consumer, product and brand. During her tenure at Nike, she was instrumental in growing the business from a 9 billion dollars entity to a global leader with over 45 billion dollars in revenue. Her expertise spans menswear, womenswear and kidswear, with a particular focus on digital transformation and direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations.

Lululemon executive chair Martha Morfitt described O’Neill as a "proven, consumer-driven brand strategist" with the ability to "imagine a new future for a brand".

Beyond her executive experience, O’Neill serves on the boards of Spotify Technology, Hyatt Hotels and Lithia & Driveway.

Navigating board friction and investor pressure

The appointment follows a period of significant scrutiny for the Lululemon board. Late last year, US-based activist investor Elliott Investment Management built an investment of approximately one billion dollars in the company. The firm had initially signaled an intention to back Jane Nielsen, the former chief financial officer (CFO) of US-based fashion house Ralph Lauren, for the top position.

Parallel to investor pressure, Lululemon founder and former CEO Chip Wilson has remained a vocal critic. Wilson, who holds roughly 4.3 percent of the company, has criticized current management for losing the brand’s "cool" factor. He is currently engaged in a board fight, seeking to install three director candidates at the annual meeting of stockholders later this year.

In March 2026, the company appointed Chip Bergh, the former president and CEO of US-based apparel company Levi Strauss & Co., to its board in an effort to strengthen its leadership ranks.

Path toward future growth

Interim co-CEOs Meghan Frank, who also serves as CFO, and André Maestrini, the chief commercial officer (CCO), will continue to lead the organization until O’Neill’s arrival in September. Following the transition, Frank and Maestrini will return to their previous senior leadership roles.

O’Neill enters the role with a mandate to accelerate product breakthroughs and deepen cultural relevance. While Lululemon remains profitable, analysts have noted that sales growth has tapered since the pandemic-era surge in athleisure demand. "My job will be to build on that foundation - to accelerate product breakthroughs, deepen the brand's cultural relevance, and unlock growth in markets around the world," O’Neill stated.