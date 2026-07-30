Former Pandora CEO Alexander Lacik appointed to Burberry board

UK luxury house Burberry Group plc (Burberry) has appointed Alexander Lacik to its board of directors as an independent non-executive director. The executive will also serve as a member of the nomination committee, with the appointment taking effect on September 1, 2026.

Lacik brings over 30 years of international commercial experience across global consumer and discretionary consumer brands to the British heritage brand.

Leadership in global consumer brands

Most recently, Lacik served as chief executive officer and president of Denmark-based jewellery manufacturer Pandora from 2019 until March 2026. During his seven-year tenure, the executive led the strategic transformation of the firm, delivering a sustained period of profitable growth. In that role, Lacik strengthened the market position of Pandora through brand elevation, product innovation, digital expansion, and operational strategies.

Prior to joining Pandora, Lacik held several senior international leadership positions at UK consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser and US consumer products firm Procter & Gamble. The executive also possesses experience in sustainability innovation, which was gained through his non-executive directorship at Denmark-headquartered biotechnology firm Aerbio.

Board composition and governance

In addition to his directorship at Aerbio, Lacik currently serves as a non-executive director of Essity AB, a Sweden-based global hygiene and health business. Previously, the executive served as a non-executive director for Sweden-based manufacturing group Swedish Match AB between 2020 and 2023.

“Alexander's extensive experience of brand and business transformations and knowledge of global consumers make him a valuable addition to Burberry's board and we are delighted he has accepted our invitation,” said Gerry Murphy, chair of Burberry, in a press statement.