Former Rent The Runway COO joins Crocs Inc. board of directors

Crocs is growing its board of directors. The popular comfort footwear brand today announced the addition of Beth J. Kaplan to its board, effective January 1, 2020.

“Crocs is an iconic brand and its recent resurgence is nothing short of historic,” Kaplan said in a statement. “I look forward to helping the brand continue its incredible journey and advancing its goal of ensuring everyone is comfortable in their own shoes.”

Kaplan currently serves as a managing partner of investment firm Axcel Partners, LLC, which supports consumer-facing early stage and growth companies. She has spent over three decades in the retail industry, with expertise in merchandising, e-commerce, and consumer marketing. She also serves on the boards of directors for Meredith Corporation, the Howard Hughes Corporation, Rent The Runway, Framebridge, Care/of and Leesa Sleep.

Previously, Kaplan held the roles of president and chief operating officer at Rent the Runway, where she worked closely with the co-founders to oversee finance, operations, merchandising, customer insights, business development and retail.

“We are pleased to welcome Beth to Crocs’ board of directors,” chairman of the Crocs board Thomas J. Smach stated. “She has a record of positively impacting mainstream consumer brands, as well as infusing new thinking into product development, retail, e-commerce strategy and marketing. Her experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to see rapid growth that drives shareholder value.”