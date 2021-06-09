Former Sports Direct CEO named MD of Revolution Beauty

The former CEO of Sports Direct has taken up the role of managing director at British cosmetics company Revolution Beauty.

Dave Forsey took up the new position in March last year, according to LinkedIn, but the news was only recently reported by The Times.

Forsey spent 33 years at Sports Direct, now known as Frasers Group, and became the right-hand man of boss Mike Ashley before abruptly leaving the company in 2016 after his relationship with Ashley soured.

Ashley said he felt like he had “lost my right arm” when Forsey left the company.