Former Superdry CFO to reportedly join Poundland

Shaun Wills, the former chief financial officer of Superdry, is reportedly preparing to join Poundland this month. According to Sky News, Wills will be taking up the CFO role at the struggling budget retailer, where a major turnaround is currently underway.

Wills had served as CFO at Superdry from April 2012 to March 2015, before leaving when the retailer was declared bankrupt to join Style Group Brands and Marks & Spencer. He then returned to the British fashion label in April 2021 before stepping down again in March 2024. Most recently, Wills was CFO at diamond manufacturer De Beers.

At Poundland, Wills will succeed Mark Jackson and is set to navigate a challenging period on the back of the retailer’s former parent company, Pepco Group, selling the business to Gordon Brothers.

The US investment firm has been overseeing a court-sanctioned restructuring that involved the closure of many UK stores. Progress was reported earlier this year alongside the relaunch of Poundland’s Pep&Co clothing range, the operations of which were brought in house and are now being led by Maria Epaminondas.

Poundland has since seen visible progress among its financials, with Q1 EBITDA rising to 17.3 million pounds, while cost savings over the period amounted to 10 million pounds. Managing director Barry Williams said the focus for 2026 would be on delivering price and range simplicity across clothing, homeware and groceries.