Former W editor-in-chief Stefano Tonchi to join L’Officiel

Stefano Tonchi—the former editor-in-chief of Condé Nast-owned publication W who is currently going through a lawsuit with the publishing company—has landed at L’Officiel. According to an announcement made by the publication, he will serve as the title’s first-ever chief creative officer, beginning on Jan. 10.

“L’Officiel has built an incredibly rich and storied legacy as one of the world’s first fashion magazines, and there is immense potential for it to grow and innovate as a multiplatform brand,” Tonchi said of the brand. “I look forward to working with the team to develop global, social-first content that celebrates youth worldwide, and to mix fashion with art, cinema, and culture, crossing disciplines as we cross borders.”

In this new role, Tonchi will be working with the publication’s chief executive officer Benjamin Eymère to streamline the voice of L’Officiel across its 31 editions around the world, strengthening the publication’s brand and preparing for its 100-year anniversary, which will occur next year. He will also be focusing on bringing more content focusing on “high fashion, contemporary art, and Hollywood” to the brand.

“As we approach L’Officiel’s 100th anniversary, I felt that this major milestone was the perfect moment for recruiting a visionary leader such as Stefano,” Eymère said in the announcement. “We have successfully shifted our business model from a French print magazine business to a global content company that produces standout storytelling at scale, and we are excited to continue the growth.”

Image: L’Officiel Facebook