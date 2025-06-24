Former Yoox MD appointed brand president at VF’s Naparijri

Valentina Visconti Prasca, the former managing director of Yoox worldwide, has been named brand president of Napapijri, an Italian brand under the umbrella of fashion conglomerate VF Corp.

Prasca’s appointment was confirmed by the company to WWD, to which the new Napaprijri head said: “Becoming part of a group with a powerful portfolio of ionic brands, that I have come to know well through years of partnership, is incredibly motivating.”

In her new role, Prasca says she has the “opportunity to lead an authentic, design-led brand” as it looks towards its “next phase of growth and global elevation”.

She joins Naparijri from Yoox Net-a-porter Group, where she had served as managing director of Yoox worldwide, overseeing strategic positioning, omnichannel evolution and commercial strategy. Prasca was also responsible for the luxury group’s sustainability programme, ‘Infinity Strategy’.

Prasca succeeds Silvia Onofri, who was named chief executive officer of Miu Miu back in February 2025. Her appointment comes amid a major leadership reshuffle at VF under the direction of its president and CEO, Bracken Darrell, who stepped into the helm in 2023.

Since then, Darrell has set out to cut costs and reorganise the group’s structure, while also making changes to the management of companies in VF’s portfolio, including The North Face, Dickies and Timberland.