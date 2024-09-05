Fossil Group appoints Franco Fogliato as chief executive officer

Fossil Group has announced the appointment of Franco Fogliato as chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors.

He succeeds Jeffrey Boyer, Fossil’s interim CEO, who will resume his previous role as chief operating officer and step down from the board of directors, all effective September 18, 2024.

“Franco brings over 25 years of consumer industry expertise, along with focus, leadership acumen, and disruptive vision, to this role. We are extremely confident that his experience stewarding great brands and driving transformation will lead Fossil to its next chapter,” said Kevin Mansell, chairman of the Fossil board.

Fogliato most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Salomon, a sports equipment manufacturer owned by Amer Sports Inc. Prior to Salomon, he spent eight years at Columbia Sportswear Company, most recently serving as EVP of global omnichannel.

Commenting on his new role Fogliato said: “I look forward to working with the leadership team and Board to revitalise the business, deliver on the full potential of the company’s portfolio, and build long-term value for all stakeholders.”

He previously spent eight years as CEO Europe at Billabong Group, owner of the Nixon watch and accessories brand. Earlier in his career, Fogliato held executive roles at The North Face, a VF Company.