Fossil Group appoints general manager of namesake brand

Fossil Group has appointed Neiman Marcus veteran Melissa Lowenkron as the senior vice president and general manager of its namesake Fossil brand.

The group, which also owns brands Michele, Relic, Skagen, and Zodiac, said the newly created role will see Lowenkron take charge of brand strategy, product design and marketing.

Lowenkron spent over 20 years at US giant Neiman Marcus Group, most recently as senior vice president and general merchandise manager at Neiman Marcus, where she led the handbag and accessories, women’s footwear, jewelry and beauty businesses.

Fossil Group chairman and CEO Kosta Kartsotis said Lowenkron’s experience in the luxury industry makes her the “perfect leader” for Fossil.

“Her fashion, product and consumer insights across a wide range of categories will allow us to continue to capitalize on the brand’s momentum,” Kartsotis said.

Lowenkron commented: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Fossil team as we continue to build momentum through best-in-class product development, category intensification, customer engagement and our digital transformation.”

The move will also allow executive vice president and chief brand officer Steve Evans to focus all his efforts on growing Fossil Group’s other owned and licensed brands, the company said.