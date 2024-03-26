Fossil Group appoints two new members to board

Fossil Group has announced two new independent director appointments to its board as part of an ongoing “refreshment and governance excellence” strategy.

Eugene Davis, who will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee, has experiences on the boards of a number of firms in various industries and has managed, restructured and liquidated businesses across multiple sectors. He currently serves as the chairman and CEO of consultancy firm Pirinate Consulting Group.

The second new member to join Fossil Group’s board is Pamela Corrie, who will take her place as part of a cooperation agreement with company shareholder The Buxton Helmsley Group.

In a release, Fossil Group said it would recommend nine nominees to stand for election at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Kevin Mansell, chairman of the board, said he was “pleased” to have the duo’s experience, adding: “Together, Gene and Pamela have tremendous operating, retail, turnaround, governance and leadership expertise, which we believe will be particularly valuable as we conduct a strategic review to maximise shareholder value, while continuing to advance the company’s Transform and Grow Plan.”