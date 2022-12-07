Fossil Group taps new board member

Accessories group Fossil has appointed beauty and fashion executive Suzanne Coulter to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Coulter is the founder and CEO of health and beauty products company Arq Botanics, and currently sits on the board of Abercrombie & Fitch Co, where she is chair of the company’s ESG committee.

Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership roles at Victoria's Secret and Ralph Lauren.

Fossil Group chair and CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis said in a statement: “Susie's immense retail background, from corporate leadership and entrepreneurship to more specific expertise in retail strategy, operations, merchandising and supply chain, will be invaluable to our board of directors.”

Coulter commented: “I have always been drawn to brands like Fossil that have a strong heritage and a proven ability to keep a finger on the pulse of the consumer. It is an honor to join the Fossil Group board and such a talented group of directors.”