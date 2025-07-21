Founding shareholder of N Brown Group David Alliance dies

Lord David Alliance, a founding shareholder of fashion conglomerate N Brown Group, has passed away at the age of 93. The news was announced by N Brown in a press release.

Alliance, who was described as a “life-long supporter of N Brown Group”, served on the Manchester-based company’s board as a director and, at one time, chairman for over 50 years.

Upon going private earlier in 2025, the company’s ownership moved into the hands of Alliance’s son, Joshua Alliance, who submitted a 191 million pound takeover bid last year. Joshua had been on the N Brown board since 2020.

David Alliance, meanwhile, also chaired the board of European textile firm Coats Viyella.

In a statement, Steve Johnson, executive chair and chief executive officer of the group, said: "Without Lord Alliance there would be no N Brown, an employer of around 1,500 people nationwide. Lord Alliance had a career defined by entrepreneurship, public service and philanthropy, and was a titan of British retail.

“He was a source of great wisdom for me and for so many of us at N Brown and it was a privilege to have worked with him. We will all miss him and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Lady Homa Alliance; his son Joshua Alliance, a director of the company; and their wider family.”