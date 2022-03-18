Four more women come forward with misconduct allegations against Guess’ Paul Marciano

A handful of new sexual assault allegations against Guess’ co-founder Paul Marciano have come to light after a dramatic press conference that saw some of the accusers speak on the case.

Represented by attorney Lisa Bloom, the four models, one revealed to be Amanda Rodriguez, each spoke at the conference about their personal experiences with Marciano, one half of the sibling duo that founded the American fashion brand.

Rodriguez, who filed a complaint against Marciano last year, was forced to keep the case under wraps, with Bloom stating Guess had done the same with a number of other cases she has represented.

At the conference, Bloom said: “I do not know another company that has anywhere near this number of allegations of serious sexual harassment and sexual assaults against a prominent executive and yet continues to employ him.”

The company has faced increasing pressure from the public and its own shareholders in reconsidering Marciano’s place within the team, following a string of sexual assault allegations from as far back as 1994. Supermodel Kate Upton also came forward in 2018 along with multiple other women, each detailing their own experiences with the fashion mogul.

Following the uproar, Marciano stepped down from his position as the retailer’s chief executive officer. However, despite a multitude of allegations, Guess and the American fashion designer have continued to deny all claims, with the company reinstating Marciano as its chief creative officer just one year later.

Now, the series of new accusations could force the company to reevaluate its decision, as it continues to execute an internal investigation following the launch of an activist campaign by one of its main shareholders that has requested the removal of both Paul and Maurice Marciano.