Frasers announces retirement of non-executive director David Brayshaw

Frasers Group has announced the retirement of non-executive director David Brayshaw effective from August 12, 2024, after nearly eight years of service.

Commenting on Brayshaw’s retirement, David Daly, board chair of Frasers Group, said in a statement: "With over thirty years' of experience as a senior investment and commercial banker, David has made an invaluable contribution to the business. On behalf of the board, I would like to sincerely thank him for his efforts."

The company’s board now comprises Michael Murray, chief executive officer; Chris Wootton, chief financial officer; David Al-Mudallal, chief operating officer; Ger Wright, managing director, sports; David Daly, non-executive chair of the board; Nicola Frampton, non-executive director; Richard Bottomley, non-executive director; Helen Wright, non-executive director; Sir Jon Thompson, non-executive director; and Cally Price, non-executive workforce director and workers representative.