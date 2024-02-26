Frasers Group announces new board director appointments

Frasers Group has announced the appointment of new directors to the board.

The company said in a statement, Helen Wright, global CEO, Sergio Rossi will be appointed as non-executive director, and Frasers' David Al-Mudallal, chief operating officer and Ger Wright, managing director, Sports, join the board as executive directors. These appointments are effective from February 26, 2024.

The Group also announces the intended appointment of Sir Jon Thompson, former CEO, Financial Reporting Council, as non-executive director. He is expected to be appointed later in the year.

Commenting on the new board appointments, David Daly, chair of the board, Frasers Group, said: "I know that we will benefit from their leadership and expertise. I'm also delighted that their appointments further diversify our board, ensuring that we have the range of skills and views required to enable the future success of the Elevation Strategy."

The company added that Helen Wright joins Frasers Group with over 25 years' experience as a senior executive in international luxury and lifestyle consumer brands. She is widely credited for leading the turnaround and reinvigoration of the British heritage brand Belstaff during her time as CEO. Wright’s other leadership roles include VP of sales and merchandising, Europe, at Ralph Lauren, president EMEI for Fendi/LVMH, and CEO at Anya Hindmarch. In November 2023 she was appointed Group CEO at Sergio Rossi, the renowned Italian luxury footwear house, based in Milan, Italy.

Ger Wright has been managing director, Sports, Frasers Group since 2022, having joined with 20 years' executive experience across commercial, product and merchandising functions. Previously, Ger Wright worked with the denim brand, Levi's, and most recently spent 15 years at Nike where she was responsible for building markets, businesses, and teams across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

David Al-Mudallal was appointed chief operating officer, Frasers Group in August 2021. Since joining the Group in 2017, Al-Mudallal has held a range of senior roles including chief of staff and head of operations.

Sir Jon Thompson, former chief executive, Financial Reporting Council, previously served in roles including chair of HS2, CEO of HMRC, and permanent secretary of the Ministry of Defence, where he oversaw major projects and drove significant change programmes. He has also had an impressive career in finance, having held positions such as director general of finance at the Ministry of Defence, director general of corporate services at the Department for Education, and finance director of Ofsted. Before joining the Civil Service in 2004, he held several corporate services and finance roles in the public and private sectors.

"Today's appointments reflect the progress we have made to date on Frasers' transformation and Elevation Strategy, as well as our ambitions for the future of the Group,” added Michael Murray, chief executive officer of Frasers Group.