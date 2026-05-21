Frasers Group names Andy Brown chief people and brand officer

British multibrand giant Frasers Group has appointed Andy Brown as chief people and brand officer, according to a LinkedIn post confirming his promotion within the business.

The move expands his overview after several senior HR roles within the group over the past five years, most recently serving as chief people officer since August 2024.

Prior to that, he held roles including group HR director between 2020 and 2024, helping oversee people strategy across the retailer’s portfolio of brands and store estate.

Brown originally joined Frasers in 2020, bringing experience from retail HR leadership roles at companies including Evans Cycles, which was taken over by the group in 2018 and where Brown had served as HR director.

Prior to this, earlier senior positions included Countrywide and Hamptons International, where he led large-scale organisational restructuring and employee engagement programmes.

His long-term experience spans workforce transformation, retail operations, and large multi-site employee networks, with a focus on HR systems, talent development and organisational efficiency.