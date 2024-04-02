Frasers Group promotes boyfriend of Mike Ashley’s daughter to board

David Al-Mudallal, the chief operating officer of Frasers Group and the boyfriend of Mike Ashley’s daughter, has reportedly been appointed to the retail giant’s board of directors.

This is according to the Sunday Times, which also reported that Al-Mudallal was in a relationship with Matilda Ashley, the daughter of Frasers’ founder and majority shareholder.

Al-Mudallal confirmed the news on LinkedIn, where he posted that since becoming COO for Frasers, he had focused on “driving the ongoing success of [the company’s] elevation strategy and empowering [the] business to truly excel by consistently delivering operational excellence”.

He continued: “We have made real progress over the past four years, thanks to an incredible team, committed to delivering every day.

“It is with enormous pride that I now join the board as an executive director to further drive the growth and ambitions of Frasers Group. I am looking forward to working alongside the board members as we continue on our successful journey.”

Al-Mudallal’s first association with Frasers came in 2017, when he was appointed head of talent for the group’s owned brand Sports Direct. He then went on to become the group’s chief of staff in mid-2019 before taking on his current role in 2021.

Al-Mudallal is the second member of the board to be linked to one of Ashley’s daughters. In 2022, Michael Murray, who is married to Anna Ashley, was named chief executive of Frasers.