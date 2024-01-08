Frederic Arnault becomes CEO of LVMH Watches

Frederic Arnault has been promoted to the role of chief executive of LVMH Watches, overseeing the Tag Heuer, Hublot and Zenith brands, the luxury group said in a statement on Friday.

The 29-year-old son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, has worked for Tag Heuer since 2017, including as its CEO since 2020. He will continue to report to the CEO of LVMH's watches and jewellery division Stephane Bianchi.

Following Frederic Arnault’s promotion, Zenith CEO Julien Tornare has replaced him at Tag Heuer and Benoit de Clerck, a former Richemont executive, will be at helm at Zenith.

Tornare, de Clerck and Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe will all report to Frederic Arnault.