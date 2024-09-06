Fredrik Olsson to join PVH as CEO of EMEA region

PVH Corp. has appointed Fredrik Olsson as CEO of PVH EMEA.

Olsson, the company said in a release, will join the company in the fourth quarter and report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp. He will relocate to Amsterdam together with his family and be based in PVH’s EMEA regional headquarters office.

Commenting on the new appointment, Larsson said: “Fredrik’s systematic and repeatable approach of driving growth will be important as we continue to unlock our full potential in the region and make progress towards our vision to build Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger into the most desirable lifestyle brands in the world and make PVH one of the highest performing brand groups in our sector.”

Olsson joins PVH from most recently being the CEO of Max Fashion, one of the largest and leading Middle East fashion retailers based in Dubai. Under his leadership, Max Fashion has further strengthened the brand’s performance with strong revenue and margin growth.

“I’ve always admired Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, and the strong European business they have built. I’m looking forward to working with the entire EMEA team and our key partners to unlock the region’s next growth chapter,” added Olsson.

Before Max Fashion, Olsson worked for more than 20 years at the H&M Group. For 15 of those years, the company added, he was part of the leadership team that grew H&M globally, more than doubling the size of the business to 22 billion dollars in 2023 and a retail footprint of more than 4,500 stores globally. During his tenure at H&M, Olsson held key leadership roles for the group, including managing director globally for the H&M brand, head of global expansion H&M Group and head of global growth H&M Group.