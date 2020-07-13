Freemans inks partnership with designer Julien Macdonald

UK home shopping retailer Freemans Grattan Holdings, the UK division of German mail order company the Otto Group, has announced an exclusive three-year partnership with Welsh fashion designer Julien Macdonald.

The tie-up will see Macdonald work with Freemans to design a contemporary collection of womenswear, accessories and homewares to be launched next Spring. Curated edits will also be available on the group’s Kaleidoscope and Curvissa brands, as well as on selected Otto sites in Germany.

Macdonald, who has dressed the likes of Kylie Minogue, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce and Heidi Klu, said in a statement: “I’m very excited to be launching my new line with Freemans. My womenswear and accessories ranges are designed to make women everywhere feel fabulous and my new homeware range will add a touch of glamour and elegance to any home.”

Freemans said the collaboration is part of a strategic move to work more closely with the fashion industry and establish partnerships with designers, influencers and brands in the coming years.

The company’s CEO Ann Steer commented: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Julien on this new collection which confirms our commitment to our customers to bring them exclusive brands with differentiated product that we know they will love.”