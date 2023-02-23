French fashion chain Pimkie appoints new managing director

French fashion chain Pimkie has named Sandrine Lilienfeld as its new general manager.

“I am pleased to announce that I am starting a new position as general manager at Pimkie,” Lilienfeld said in a LinkedIn post.

“I am delighted to accompany this French heritage brand on a new page in its history alongside its chairman and shareholder Salih Halassi,” she added.

Lilienfeld was previously general manager of French fashion chain Camaïeu, which went bankrupt last year. She also previously worked as president of French fashion businesses Caroll International and Gerard Darel.

In February of last year, AFP reported that Pimkie would be sold by its owner, the French entrepreneurial Mulliez family, to a consortium of three companies: denim specialist Lee Cooper France, socks manufacturer Kindy, and Turkish textile supplier Ibisler Tekstil.