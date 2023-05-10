French group SMCP names new CEO at Fursac

Premium fashion group SMCP has announced the appointment of Jérémie Le Febvre as the new chief executive officer of its Fursac brand, effective May 15.

Le Febvre joins the French group from British designer label A-Cold-Wall, where he has served as CEO since November 2022.

He is also the co-founder of Le Vif, a curated vintage store in Paris, and earlier in his career served for two years as an executive director at French fashion house Ami, where he worked closely with founding artistic director Alexandre Mattiussi.

Le Febvre takes on the top job at Fursac following the departure of former chief Elina Kousourna, who in April started a new position at the helm of fellow SMCP brand Maje.

Kousourna had been CEO of Fursac for three and a half years, but first joined SMCP back in 2015 as a business and retail performance manager.

Incoming Fursac CEO Le Febvre, who will also join SMCP’s executive committee, said he was “delighted to be joining the SMCP group and Fursac at a crucial moment for the brand”.

“Counting on my experience in international markets, I will continue the work carried out by Elina Kousourna over the past three years,” he said.

Former A-Cold-Wall chief joins Fursac

Commenting on the appointment, SMCP chief executive Isabelle Guichot said: “I am very pleased to welcome Jérémie to the executive committee of the group as CEO of Fursac.

“Throughout his career, he has developed a strategic vision of the industry, knowledge of the men’s ready-to-wear on the European, American and Asian markets, and leadership that will be major assets for the development and expansion of Fursac.”

Le Febvre’s appointment comes after the group, which also owns brands Sandro and Claudie Pierlot, reported a strong full-year performance in March, with its net profit more than doubling to 51 million euros as it continued to benefit from the resilience of deep-pocket shoppers undeterred by rising inflation.

Looking at more recent trading, the company’s revenue in the first quarter of the current year increased 7 percent to 305 million euros, “driven by excellent momentum in France and a shift back to growth in APAC”.