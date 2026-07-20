From buyer to lecturer: How Wolter Pot is passing on his passion for fashion to the next generation

After years as a buyer at retailer Four Amsterdam, Wolter Pot swapped the corporate world for the classroom. As a fashion design lecturer at Koning Willem I College, he guides students in their creative development, sharing his passion for fashion and craftsmanship. He speaks to FashionUnited about his transition into education, the lessons he has learned, and why he has not regretted his decision for a moment.

After years as a buyer at Four Amsterdam, you decided to move into education. why? what attracted you to teaching?

I would describe myself as a real fashion nerd. When I fall in love with something, I want to know absolutely everything about it. In addition to my work as a buyer at Four, I also conducted the seasonal training for the retail staff. I could talk for hours about a particular fit or fabric and why it was so special.

The fashion scene in the Netherlands is quite challenging. After a year, I found that my work as a buyer no longer aligned with what I truly loved about fashion. It began to weigh on me. I had started my career out of a love for craftsmanship and beautiful clothing, but I was gradually losing that connection.

I studied Fashion Design at ArtEZ, and a former classmate approached me about this job. I considered it and eventually thought, why not? The idea of being paid to share my knowledge sounded perfect.

At the same time, it was incredibly daunting. My previous job had a certain prestige, which I did enjoy. However, I made the move because the role simply no longer gave me the satisfaction it once did.

How has the past year in education been for you? how do you reflect on your first full academic year?

It has been a very special year. I expected to enjoy it, but it has been even more wonderful than I anticipated. There is something magical about guiding young people through their creative development. I feel privileged to be a part of that process.

Two weeks ago, we had our graduation show where the students I mentored presented their collections. I could not be prouder. Drawings we had worked on together for months suddenly came to life as actual garments on the runway.

Of course, standing in front of a group every day was daunting at first, but I have found it suits me well. I enjoy public speaking and do not get nervous easily. I also attend a teacher training programme one day a week for professionals wanting to teach in vocational education. This course provides valuable guidance on lesson preparation and teaches me how to interact with students from a pedagogical standpoint. I find it incredibly interesting, but also quite confronting. I have learned a lot about myself this past year and discovered personal patterns I was previously unaware of.

What does your current role entail? what does an average day look like?

I teach fashion design to second and third-year students, with the third year being the graduating class. Each academic year is divided into four terms, each focusing on a different theme, such as outerwear.

For each term, I create an assignment covering various aspects of the design process. This includes gathering inspiration; selecting fabrics; draping with existing garments; and various drawing techniques. I aim to equip students with a wide range of skills so they can choose the methods that best suit them in their final year.

In addition to teaching, I am responsible for our social media and the creative direction of the final show. I oversee which projects are showcased, the overall look of the show, the introductory video, and the programme detailing the graduate collections. I really enjoy this part of my role.

Furthermore, the role involves preparing lessons, marking assignments, and continuously contributing to the development of the curriculum.

Creation by student Lana van der Beek Credits: Lana van der Beek via Wolter Pot

What are the most rewarding aspects of your job?

The most rewarding part is seeing the students grow. You witness their tremendous development over the course of a year.

This year, 16 of my students are going on to higher education, at institutions including ArtEZ, Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI), and Willem de Kooning Academie. I mentored them through the creation of their application portfolios. When they get accepted, I feel as proud as a father.

It is also fantastic to see a student who is struggling slowly begin to flourish after a few good conversations. Often, they come up with solutions you would not have considered yourself. That process is perhaps the most beautiful part of it all.

What aspects of your new role do you find most fulfilling?

Primarily, in sharing knowledge. At my previous job, I was sometimes teased for talking endlessly about a particular fabric or a specific construction. Here, those very quirks are appreciated. I find that truly special.

Our education manager, Kelly Geurts, also gives us a great deal of freedom in developing our lessons and in the creative direction of the final show. That trust is wonderful and allows you to truly perform at your best.

What experience from your time as a buyer at Four do you apply in your current role?

As a buyer, I learned how to build a collection effectively. By this, I mean I always look at the bigger picture. Is there enough variety in silhouettes? Are the colours and materials cohesive? Is there a good balance between commercial and more avant-garde designs?

I now apply this perspective when working with students. The key difference is that the focus is always on the story the student wants to tell with their collection.

I have also worked with almost all the major fashion brands. This provides many interesting discussions and practical examples during lessons. It makes the subject matter more tangible for students, and I find they are more receptive as a result.

I am essentially a walking encyclopaedia when it comes to fashion.

Work by student Denzell La Cruz Credits: Denzell La Cruz via Wolter Pot

What have you learned from your students and colleagues?

That teaching is like looking in a mirror. If a class is unmanageable, it often reflects something about your own approach. That can be difficult to admit sometimes.

For this reason, I try to make my lessons very dynamic. Students today have short attention spans, so it is our responsibility as lecturers to keep them curious and engaged. I see that as a welcome challenge.

How do you see the future?

I am pleased to have completed a full academic year. It means I will be heading into the next one with much more confidence.

My second-year class will be graduating next year. They are an incredibly talented group, and I took them on an inspirational trip to Milan last April. It is a special class, and I am very much looking forward to guiding them through their final year.

Do you have any tips for other fashion professionals considering a move into education?

Do not be afraid to change course.

I always try to impress upon my students that if you are unhappy in your work or your life, you are the only one who can change it. It is a daunting and often uncomfortable process, but it is necessary.

I found making this choice incredibly scary myself. I was constantly worried about what others would think of me teaching at a vocational college in Den Bosch. Ultimately, it turned out that nobody else was concerned with it.

I work part-time in education and continue to work as a freelancer. I take on styling jobs, write about fashion, and produce a podcast. This keeps me connected to the industry, allows me to continue my professional development, and enables me to bring current knowledge into the classroom. This is valuable not only for me but also for the course and my students.

Creation by student Juul Timmers Credits: Juul Timmers via Wolter Pot

This interview was conducted in writing.