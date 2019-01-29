Fung Group and Li & Fung announce the appointment of senior executives

While Li & Fung has appointed Joseph Phi replacing Marc Compagnon as the company’s new Group President, Fung Group has elevated Compagnon to Senior Advisor. The companies announced through separate media statements that working across the Fung Group of companies, whose core businesses operate across the entire global supply chain for consumer goods including sourcing, logistics, distribution and retail, Compagnon will lead its initiative to build a network of strategic industry partners, while as Group President of Li & Fung, Phi will lead the company’s supply chain solutions operating groups, including business development. Reporting into Li & Fung Group CEO Spencer Fung, he will continue as President, LF Logistics and to serve on the board of directors of the company.

Marc Compagnon moves to Fung Group as Senior Advisor

Compagnon served as group president and executive director of Li & Fung since 2014. The company said, he brings over 35 years of experience in the retail and supply chain industry. He joined Li & Fung in 2000 at the time of the acquisition of Colby International Limited where he was chief merchandising officer for 17 years responsible for establishing Colby’s global sourcing network and sales and marketing strategies.

“With the many challenges and opportunities facing the retail industry, we are excited to leverage Marc’s 35 years of experience in the retail and supply chain industry, which is truly unique in this industry,” said Victor Fung, Chairman of the Fung Group.

He is a founding member of Cotton’s Revolutions and non-executive chairman of TheAbacaGroup, Inc. (Cebu), a hotel and restaurant management group. Compagnon is also a member of the board of advisors of the School of Business Administration at The University of Vermont.

Joseph Phi steps in as the Group President of Li & Fung

Phi, the company added has a strong track record at the company having organically grown its logistics business over the past decade. He has nearly 20 years’ experience with the company and is well positioned to assume this important leadership role. He joined Li & Fung in 1999 and was previously executive director of Integrated Distribution Services Group Limited from 2004 until its acquisition by Li & Fung in 2011. He is Chairman of GS1 Hong Kong and a Director of its management board and is a member of Supply Chain 50.

Commenting on Phi’s appointment, Spencer Fung, said: “Our goal is to build the supply chain of the future to help our customers navigate the digital economy and to improve the lives of one bullion people in the supply chain, and I am confident Joseph is the right person to build on the solid foundation that Marc has built and to take this to the next stage of development.”

Phi is also an advisory committee member of Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s Logistics Services and honorary advisor of the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference and serves as an advisory committee member of Eye Fund, a charitable institution in HK. Between 2014 and 2018, he was an Adjunct Professor in the School of Business and Management at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.