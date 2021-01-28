Furla names Mauro Sabatini new CEO

Italian luxury goods company Furla has named Mauro Sabatini as its new CEO.

Sabatin, who has been at the label for the past 18 years in the role of strategic industrial partner, succeeds Alberto Camerlengo, who has been appointed executive president of the board.

Sabatini is the founder and former CEO of Tuscany-based leather manufacturing goods company Effeuno which was acquired by Furla in 2018.

Camerlengo, on the other hand, joined Furla 10 years ago as general manager before working his way up to the helm of the label.

Giovanna Furlanetto, who has stepped down from her role as Furla president but will continue to work closely with the creative direction and the management “to forge ahead with Furla’s strategic plans”, said in a statement: “Mauro has accepted this new challenge with the very enthusiasm and positive energy, that define his character.”

She continued: “I am confident that he will guide Furla with leadership and commitment, and that he will bring about a new, stimulating energy. Alberto’s professionalism and profound knowledge of the company have earned him the trust and esteem of the investors and we are pleased to name him executive president.”