G-III appoints new board member

G-III Apparel Group has announced the appointment of Robert L. Johnson to the company’s board of directors.

Johnson is the founder and chairman of business network RLJ Companies, and the founder and former chairman of BET, the US’ first black-owned cable television network.

“It is an honor to join the dedicated management team and Board of G-III,” Johnson said in a statement. “The company has embarked on several strategic initiatives to capitalize on its broad range of globally recognized power brands and diversified product categories to position itself well to navigate the current environment.

“I look forward to applying my extensive experience to assist G-III in building upon these initiatives as G-III advances its leadership position in the apparel industry.”

G-III chairman and CEO Morris Goldfarb commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our Board of Directors. Bob’s success as an entrepreneur and significant business expertise across multiple industries will provide a valuable perspective as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all our stakeholders.”