G-Star ropes in Santiago Cucci as chief growth officer

The Amsterdam-based brand G-Star Raw led by its CEO Rob Schilder has announced the appointment of Santiago Cucci as chief growth officer.

“I am excited to welcome Santiago Cucci as our new chief growth officer. An important role to help G-Star Raw realise the top line growth that we are aiming for in the years to come,” said Schilder announcing Cucci’s appointment of a social media platform LinkedIn.

Adding further, he said: “With a very impressive track record at Quiksilver, Tommy Hilfiger and most recently 10 years with Levi’s, we are confident that he has the right experience and knowledge that will support this phase of accelerated growth that we have entered with our new strategic partner WHP Global.”

After serving for over nine years at Levi’s from 2013 to 2023 in role spanning from VP Europe South, Levi’s and Dockers, senior VP USA Levi’s and Dockers to CEO of Dockers brand, Cucci joined as interim executive president at Olympique Lyonnais from July 2023 to February 2024. Earlier in his career, Cucci has worked with well-known brand names such as Quicksilver, Tommy Hilfiger, Kaporal and Marc Jacobs.

Commenting on his new responsibility at G-Star Raw, Cucci said: “I always loved disruption and GStar is so great in presenting forbidden combinations! I’m so pleased and excited to onboard the raw denim journey as chief growth officer and work directly with Its CEO Rob Schilder in building the next steps of its development.”