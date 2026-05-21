Gabriela Hearst and Joseph Altuzarra join CFDA board

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has named Gabriela Hearst and Joseph Altuzarra as new members of its board of directors. The news was confirmed by WWD.

Both designers have already been long-term members of the organisation, Hearst having joined in 2012 and Altuzarra in 2013. They will sit alongside CFDA chairman Thom Browne, vice chairs Prabal Gurung and Aurora James, treasurer Stacey Bendet, and general secretary Maria Cornejo.

Other designers on the board include Michael Kors, Diane von Furstenberg, Tory Burch, Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren, Dao-Yi Show, Tracy Reese, Norma Kamai and Stan Herman, with model Bethann Hardison holding another position.

In a statement, Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, said it was an honour to welcome Hearst and Altuzarra, “who each cultivated a language of luxury that is at once personal and attuned to the world around them”.

“Their voices bring a thoughtful perspective on craft, responsibility and the future of design. I look forward to their contributions to the board and the dialogue ahead,” Kolb added.

Altuzarra commented: “The CFDA has long played a vital role in championing American fashion and supporting designers at every stage of their journey, including my own. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to an organisation that has fostered such a strong sense of community, creativity and mentorship within our industry.”