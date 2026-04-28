Ganni chief executive officer exits

Laura du Rusquec, the chief executive officer of Ganni, quietly stepped down from the Danish brand last week, exiting just two years after her initial appointment.

Ganni confirmed the news to Vogue Business, to which it was reported that du Rusquec was leaving to “pursue other opportunities”. Where du Rusquec is headed next has not yet been publicly disclosed. Her position will be filled in an interim capacity by Hans Hoegstedt, former CEO of Tom Dixon.

Du Rusequec first took up the helm of Ganni in 2024, succeeding former CEO Andrea Baldo who led the company for over five years, and was credited with securing double-digit growth during this time.

Prior to joining Ganni, du Rusquec had served as deputy CEO of Balenciaga, and had held a number of senior positions at Kering. At the time of her appointment to Ganni, du Rusquec said the brand’s “progressive approach to luxury” was key to the future of fashion, and that her focus would largely be on further global expansion.

What has transpired since has seemingly reflected this goal. Ganni shuttered its UK office mid-2024 to focus on its headquarters in Paris, where it began participating in the city’s fashion week, straying from its roots in Copenhagen. The shift was deemed a “natural next step” in continued growth, leveraging Paris’ “unparalleled global platform”, du Rusquec had said.

The company’s store count, meanwhile, rose to over 70, while the number of global stockists sits between 650 and 700. Despite the perceived strength, Ganni confirmed to Vogue Business that its workforce has shrunk from over 600 to 453 as of early 2026.

Among leadership, however, there have been some notable additions in recent months. The company has appointed a slew of new executives as it prepares for its next phase of growth with a global vision, du Rusquec said at the time.

Marcelo Moschese was named president, Americas; Marie Valot was appointed communication and PR executive director; Guillaume Dacquet was named marketing and image executive director; and Stephane Akchote became global wholesale and franchise executive director.