Ganni strengthens leadership with three new appointments

Ganni is embarking on its next phase of growth. To prepare, the Danish fashion brand has appointed three new seniors to its leadership team, each tasked with contributing to their respective divisions.

Among them, Marcelo Noschese has been named president, Americas. From New York, Noschese, the former CEO for Prada Group’s Americas business, will oversee retail, wholesale and e-commerce in the region.

He is joined by Marie Valot, who, from Paris, will take up the position of communication and PR executive director. Valot most recently served as global PR director for Balmain, experience she will bring to Ganni, where she is to expand the brand’s global visibility.

Guillaume Dacquet, meanwhile, has been appointed marketing and image executive director, a role in which he will oversee global marketing strategy and content direction. Dacquet joins Ganni from Estée Lauder Companies, and has previously held senior and management roles across LVMH Beauty, including in Dior, Givenchy and Stella McCartney.

In a statement shared to LinkedIn, Laura du Rusquec, chief executive officer of Ganni, recognised that each of the new appointees brought “exceptional expertise” to the company. “As we enter an exciting new phase for Ganni, this leadership team will be critical in driving our global vision forward with clarity and ambition,” De Rusquec said.