Gant appoints Patrik Söderström as new CEO

Patrik Söderström has been appointed as the new CEO of Gant, taking over from Brian Grevy on 1 February 2020.

Patrik joined Gant in 2016 as executive vice president global markets. Prior to that, he worked as a Northern European managing director at Italian eyewear company Luxottica and spent eight years in various roles at US sportswear brand Reebok.

"Patrik is a key player in the global management team and I am pleased to appoint him," said Thierry Guibert, chairman of the board of directors. "His understanding of how to lead the commercial business and channel landscape and navigate in today's rapidly changing retail environment, while having an understanding of the power of the brand has already proved invaluable to Gant's growth. Looking ahead, his passionate leadership will be vital as we continue the Gant journey".

Söderström commented: "I am honoured and proud to be able to fulfil this new role. With great results on a global scale, it is an exciting time for Gant. Over the past year, we have recruited many talented employees and built a strong and powerful team. Now we will focus on the successful journey we are making, continue to improve and clarify our brand and our products, and continue to grow, both in new and in existing markets".

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.nl before being translated and edited to English.