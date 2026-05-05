Gap founder Doris Fisher dies

Doris Fisher, who co-founded the American ready-to-wear brand Gap with her husband in 1969, died on Saturday. She revolutionised the way clothing was sold. Doris Fisher “passed away peacefully in San Francisco, surrounded by her family, at the age of 94,” the group said in a statement on Monday. It added that she is survived by three children, ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The Stanford graduate founded The Gap after a frustrating shopping trip where her husband, Donald, could not find a pair of jeans that fit. She came up with the name, a reference to the generation gap, hoping to appeal to a younger demographic. More than 55 years later, the empire is worth 16 billion dollars.

“The Fishers' retail philosophy was to make shopping easier by keeping sizes well-organised and stores well-stocked, with trousers and shirts stacked high (...) and plenty of fitting rooms,” noted the New York Times. The concept became an industry standard.

While her husband Don Fisher, who died in 2009, managed the business, Doris established the brand's style and image. She did so at a time when women were still a rarity in the business world.

Jeans, white T-shirts, safari jackets and khaki sweatshirts: smart yet casual ready-to-wear became accessible at moderate prices in retail locations in the heart of American city centres.

At the same time, the Fishers engaged in multiple philanthropic projects. Possessing a colossal private collection of modern and contemporary art, they entrusted over 1,100 works to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in 2009.

Doris also became involved with a network of public schools aimed at creating opportunities for underprivileged students. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to these philanthropic projects.