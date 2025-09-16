Gap Inc. adds music industry leader Jody Gerson to board

Gap Inc. has appointed Jody Gerson, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Gerson is recognised as a trailblazer in the music and entertainment industry, with over three decades of experience leading digital transformation and championing creativity and innovation. She is the first female CEO of a major music publisher and the first woman to chair a global music company.

Gap Inc. welcomes Jody Gerson as board director

Gap Inc. CEO Richard Dickson stated that Gerson’s insights into "fashiontainment," a platform at the intersection of fashion, music, and celebrity, are "unmatched". He noted that her ability to amplify voices and shape cultural moments will be invaluable as the company works to redefine itself as a purpose-led house of brands.

Mayo A. Shattuck III, Chair of the Board, added that Gerson's vision and creativity will help Gap Inc. strengthen its brands' resonance with the next generation of consumers.

Music-driven campaigns boost brand

Gerson's appointment follows the success of Gap’s recent music-driven fashion campaigns, such as "Better in Denim," which generated over 400 million views and 8 billion impressions. The campaign, which featured the global pop group Katseye, also became the number one search on TikTok.

Gerson's expertise is expected to be a critical part of the company's long-term strategy and will help reinforce Gap's commitment to a diverse and dynamic board.

Since joining UMPG in 2015, Gerson has been instrumental in signing influential artists such as Adele and Harry Styles, and she has led the acquisition of catalogs from artists like Bob Dylan and Sting. She also serves on the boards of several other organisations, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the National Music Publishers Association.