Gap product chief moves to VF-owned Dickies

US clothing group VF Corporation has appointed Chris Goble as head of the workwear brand Dickies. Goble is set to take up this new role on October 14, reported the news platform Bloomberg, which cited access to an internal communication.

He succeeds Todd Dalhausser, who had previously moved to the outdoor brand North Face, also within the VF Corp. portfolio, and has been general manager for North and South America for about a month.

Goble comes from Gap, where he most recently worked as chief product officer and general manager for North America. He announced his departure from the US clothing company on Thursday on the career network Linkedin.

He worked for Gap Inc. for more than 18 years, first for the Old Navy brand in various positions and since 2017 for the main brand. Before that, he worked for the US jeans specialist Levi Strauss.