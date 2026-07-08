Gap taps Abercrombie & Fitch veteran to helm stores and visual merchandising

James Roth has been appointed as SVP, head of stores & operations and visual merchandising at Gap, bringing to the US apparel giant nearly 24 years of experience from Abercrombie & Fitch.

Roth announced his new position on LinkedIn, where he said: “Grateful for the teams and partners who’ve shaped the journey, and energised by the work ahead alongside the amazing team continuing to build meaningful momentum across Gap.”

Roth joins Gap after serving as an independent retail advisor for one year and as chief stores officer at Petco during the year prior. Much of his background, however, lies in Abercrombie & Fitch, where he started his career as a district and store manager in 2000.

Over the 24 years he was with the retail giant, Roth held roles of increasing responsibility, serving as VP of Hollister stores, SVP of global stores and, most recently, executive vice president of global stores.

He joins Gap during a period of leadership transition and strengthening financials. In May, Gap Inc. raised its full year guidance after reporting a 1 percent sales increase in the first quarter ended May 2, 2026.

The group’s namesake brand, Gap, delivered a 10 percent increase in both net sales and comparable sales, marking one of the strongest performances for the retailer in more than two decades. Culturally relevant storytelling in destination categories, such as denim, fleece, and kidswear, was cited as the core driver.