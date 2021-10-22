Genesco appoints chief financial officer

Nashville-based speciality retail and branded company Genesco has appointed Tom George

as its new chief financial officer after having held the interim position since December 2020.

He is expected to serve in the position until at least March 2024.

Earlier in his career, George spent nine years as chief financial officer of footwear company Deckers Brands, during which time the company doubled its revenue and increased its market capitalization fourfold.

Earlier in his career, he was chief financial officer of Oakley

“[George] has made significant contributions since joining Genesco late last year,” said Mimi E. Vaughn, board chair, president and chief executive of Genesco.

“He is an exceptional leader, and his strategic insight, strong financial leadership, and comprehensive knowledge of the footwear industry have been invaluable as we navigate through the end of pandemic.”