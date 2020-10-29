Genesco appoints John F. Lambros to board of directors

US footwear and accessories retailer Genesco has appointed John F. Lambros to its board of directors.

Lambros is president of global investment bank GCA-US and has worked in the digital media and emerging technology markets for over 22 years.

Genesco board chair and CEO Mimi E. Vaughn said in a statement: “As a footwear-focused company with rapidly growing omnichannel and e-commerce operations, we are confident that John's strategic counsel and deep experience as an advisor and operator will help us accelerate digital initiatives at a pivotal time for our company.”

Lambros commented: “I look forward to working with Genesco, and bringing my experience to inform its digital strategy and support its overall growth. Genesco is a leader in the footwear industry and I am excited to be part of the next chapter in the company's history.”