Genesco chief financial officer steps down

US footwear and accessories retailer Genesco has announced that its chief financial officer (CFO) Melvin G. Tucker is stepping down on 27 November to pursue an opportunity outside of the company.

CEO and board chair Mimi E. Vaughn, who was previously CFO, will take on the position in the interim while a search for Tucker’s successor is underway.

“On behalf of the board and executive team, I want to thank Mel for his hard work and contributions to Genesco. We wish Mel all the best in his future endeavors,” Vaughn said in a statement. “Our strong team will continue to navigate current pandemic challenges and position Genesco to take advantage of the many opportunities on the other side."

Tucker commented: “I am grateful for my time at Genesco and for the opportunity to work with such an incredible team of leaders. I continue to believe in the strength of the Genesco business and wish the team all the best and future success.”