George at Asda hires new vice president

Asda has appointed former Reiss director Karl Doyle as the vice president of its George clothing brand.

He starts his new position on March 1, and replaces Zoe Matthews, who has decided to step down from the business, according to Retail Gazette.

Doyle has experience at a number of big-name British fashion companies, including Reiss, where he was commercial director for four years, and Mothercare, where he spent three years, most recently as executive group product director.