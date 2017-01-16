Geox appoints Gregorio Borgo as its new CEO

- Prachi Singh |
Geox board meeting, chaired by Mario Moretti Polegato appointed Gregorio Borgo to the board and as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, with effect from January 12, 2017.
Born in Turin in 1964, Borgo previously worked for Pirelli Group where he was GM for operations in the tyre sector until December 31, 2016. As part of this role, he was responsible for organisational units dedicated to operational management (manufacturing, supply chain, marketing and sales) and business units, as well as for the group’s different regions.
Prior to this role, he held global business management positions within the group, with particular reference to the sales and marketing departments, both at the group’s headquarters and internationally, from North America to Japan to China. In particular, he was CEO of the Asia Pacific Region from 2011 to 2013.
Picture:Geox
