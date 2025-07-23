Geox names Francesco Di Giovanni CEO, replacing Enrico Mistron

Geox spa has a new chief executive officer. Francesco Di Giovanni is taking the place of Enrico Mistron.

In a statement, the Montebelluna-based company announced that Geox and Mistron have reached a mutual agreement to terminate their administrative and subordinate employment relationship, effective immediately. The agreement provides for the payment of a total of 1,025,000 euros gross, in addition to legally required severance pay. This will be paid by August 2025 in consideration of the mutually agreed termination of the administrative relationship.

The board of directors also co-opted Di Giovanni and appointed him chief executive officer. Di Giovanni, born in Milan in 1957, "has extensive experience in top management roles and as chief executive officer in complex industrial organisations operating in highly competitive and constantly evolving markets".

Di Giovanni has served as a senior advisor to the company since the beginning of 2025. From January 2015, he was chief executive officer of Compagnia Aerea Italiana spa. Di Giovanni holds a degree in Business Administration from Bocconi University in Milan.

"This appointment is part of a process of accelerating the company's transformation. This is considered strategic to address the current challenges that will continue to characterise the remainder of 2025 and the whole of 2026," the statement specified.