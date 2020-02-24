Gerry Weber announces management board changes

Gerry Weber International Ag has announced that the company has appointed Alexander Gedat, Head of the supervisory board of Gerry Weber since December 2019, as interim Chairman of the managing board. The company said in a statement that this change became necessary, after spokesman of the managing board Johannes Ehling and chief product officer Urun Gursu decided to step down as of the end of February 2020. The company also said that for the short financial period before entering into insolvency proceedings, Gerry Weber achieved sales of 215.6 million euros, while net loss was 244.5 million euros. The group’s sales target for 2020 remains unchanged without Hallhuber, in the range of 370 million to 390 million euros.

“I would like to thank Johannes Ehling and Urun Gursu for the good work in a very challenging phase of the company,” said Gedat, adding, “Both have made extremely important contributions to the further development of the company. We will continue on our strategic path of sustainably restructuring and transforming Gerry Weber.”

Johannes Ehling and Urun Gursu step down from Gerry Weber board

Ehling was appointed chief sales officer and chief digital officer of Gerry Weber International AG in April 2018 as well as spokesman of the managing board seven months later. His most important tasks were the reorganization and restructuring of the group. Within the scope of the restructuring, the company added, Ehling reorganized sales, marketing, the IT infrastructure, ecommerce and product management. At the same time, he prepared the sale to new investors Robus Capital and Whitebox Advisors and arranged the demerger of the former subsidiary Hallhuber.

Gursu, the company further said, was appointed as chief product officer in March 2019 and provided foremost his vertical know-how for the product development. Gursu slimmed down and modernized the collection as well as its presentation along the changed target group demands. Further, he optimized the collection framework planning as well as the purchasing organization and supply chain. Furthermore, Gursu expanded sustainability of the collection significantly and launched the first complete sustainable collection.

Gerry Weber said, Florian Frank, Chief Restructuring Officer, remains member of the managing board, while Dr. Tobias Moser, member of the supervisory board since December 2019, was elected Head of the supervisory board with immediate effect.

Picture:Facebook/Gerry Weber