Gerry Weber founder Gerhard Weber dies aged 79

Gerhard Weber, the founder of German fashion retailer Gerry Weber, has died at the age of 79.

He passed away in the night between 23 and 24 of September, the company announced in a statement. “In the name of all of our employees, we express our deepest condolences to the family of Gerhard Weber,” said CEO Alexander Gedat. “With tremendous gratitude and respect we commemorate a highly regarded entrepreneur and mourn a deeply impressive character.”

Weber founded his namesake brand, then called Hatex KG, in 1973 in his hometown of Halle/Westphalia with friend and late business partner Udo Hardieck. The business initially manufactured and distributed lady’s trousers and was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 1989 as Gerry Weber International AG.

Since its founding, the company has established several other brands including younger label Taifun in 1986 and plus-size label Samoon in 1994.

In 2011, Weber was honored by leading fashion sector outlet TextilWirtschaft for his life’s work.