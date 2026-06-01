Gianfranco D'Attis is the new CEO of Alexander McQueen, effective June 3, 2026. D'Attis will report to Luca de Meo, chief executive officer of Kering, and will be based in London.

The manager has over 25 years of international experience in the luxury sector, with a solid track record in brand development, retail excellence and customer engagement in key markets.

Most recently, he held the role of Chief Executive Officer at Prada, where he successfully strengthened the brand's appeal and drove growth through a more disciplined and customer-centric approach. Previously, he held senior management roles at Lvmh and Richemont in Asia, America and Europe, consistently delivering business expansion and operational transformation.

"I am very pleased to welcome Gianfranco to Kering. He brings a powerful combination of strategic vision, operational rigour and deep experience in the luxury sector. His ability to refine brand identity while driving disciplined execution will be key to refocusing Alexander McQueen and unlocking its full potential. I am confident that, together with the teams, he will lead the maison into its next phase of development," emphasised Luca de Meo, ceo of Kering, in a statement.

"Alexander McQueen is entering a new phase focused on strengthening its distinctive positioning, supported by a leaner, more disciplined model structured around targeted collections, a resized retail network and a simplified organisation. In this context, Gianfranco D'Attis will lead the Maison's next phase of development, with a clear focus on strengthening brand clarity, elevating execution and improving financial performance," a statement read.

"Kering would like to express its sincere thanks to Gianfilippo Testa for his commitment and contributions over the past few years. As he has decided to leave the group later this year, we wish him all the best for the next chapter in his professional career," the statement concluded.