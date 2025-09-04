Giorgio Armani dies aged 91
Fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died in Milan aged 91. The founder and creative force behind the Armani Group passed away surrounded by loved ones. He remained involved in the collections and the fashion house's many ongoing projects until his final days, according to a press release.
Armani, known globally for his minimalist style and elegant vision, built a fashion empire spanning clothing to lifestyle over five decades. According to the Armani Group, he was admired for his ability “to connect with everyone” and his dedication to his native Milan.
“In this company, we have always felt part of a family. Today, we feel the loss of the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion and dedication. In his spirit, we, the employees and family members who have always worked alongside him, promise to safeguard what he has built and continue the company in his memory, with respect, responsibility and love,” said a statement from the Armani Group.
The funeral home will be set up from Saturday, September 6 to Sunday, September 7 at the Armani/Teatro on Via Bergognone 59 in Milan. The funeral will take place privately, in accordance with Armani's own wishes.
