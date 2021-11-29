Giorgio Armani receives Italy's highest honor

Giorgio Armani has received his home country Italy’s highest honor, the Knight Grand Cross decorated with Grand Cordon. This is Italy’s highest civilian honor and celebrates Armani’s almost 60-year career in the fashion industry and his fame as one of the most recognizable luxury brands in the world.

The ceremony for the award was held at Italy’s Palazzo del Quirinale in Rome, one of the residences of Italy’s president, Sergio Mattarella. “This honor holds a particular meaning for me,” Armani said in a statement after the ceremony. “It came from our President, who is not only the head of state, but also a man whose values, open-mindedness, and kindness are unquestionably high.”

Giorgio Armani launched his brand in 1975 and became known for his luxurious suits and minimalist approach to dressing wealthy women. The designer has since expanded his empire to include beauty, hotels, and dining. Under the Giorgio Armani umbrella are also the brands Armani Exchange, Emporio Armani, and Armani Privé, the latter of which is famous for dazzling haute couture red carpet looks.

Only two other Italian designers have ever received the Knight Grand Cross, Valentino Garavani in 1986 and Miuccia Prada in 2015. In addition to his designer career, Armani is also known for his philanthropic work to combat child poverty and raise funds for HIV/AIDS research.