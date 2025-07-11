Giorgio Armani to return in September

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani has returned with a newspaper advertisement after his first absence from the major fashion shows in Milan and Paris.

On his 91st birthday this Thursday, he expressed his gratitude via an advertisement for the widespread support, including on social networks and through personal messages. After a hospital stay in June and early July, Armani was unable to attend his shows in person for the first time.

The advertisement, which appeared in several Italian newspapers, stated: "It wasn't easy for me not to hear your applause live." In recent weeks, he has "felt the embrace of those who have thought of me". He also explicitly thanked the press for their "affection". Armani concluded by saying: "Thank you. See you in September." The star designer usually spends the summer in Milan or in his villa on the island of Pantelleria.

The Italian has been one of the most important fashion designers in the world for decades. After his first years working for other houses, he founded his own company with his partner Sergio Galeotti in the mid-1970s: Giorgio Armani SpA (Armani). This was the nucleus of a group that is now worth billions. The money initially came from fashion, then also from cosmetics, watches, jewellery and hotels. Since Galeotti's early death from AIDS in 1985, the company belonged solely to Armani.

His private fortune is estimated at seven billion euros. Around the globe, the group now has 9,250 employees and more than 2,000 shops, with an annual turnover of more than 2.3 billion euros.