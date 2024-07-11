Giorgio Armani turns 90, announces a fashion show in New York

Giorgio Armani turns 90 today, 11 July. To celebrate, the designer, a leading figure in Italian and international fashion for 50 years (he founded his namesake brand in 1975 with his life partner Sergio Galeotti), has revealed he will be hosting a show in New York on 17 October.

Born in 1934, the designer left his hometown of Piacenza in 1957 to study medicine at the State University of Milan. After about two years, he found work as a window dresser at La Rinascente in Milan, his first foray into the world of clothing. In 1964, he got his big break in fashion when Nino Cerruti hired him to work with Hitman, the first elegant men's ready-to-wear factory. He made his debut as a designer in 1974 with a show at Palazzo Pitti. In 1975, he founded Giorgio Armani.

As a designer and entrepreneur, "King Giorgio Armani", as he is known in the fashion world, continues to exude the beauty and elegance of every woman who wears his clothes. For the men's wardrobe, the designer has been dubbed the "King of the Deconstructed Jacket" since 1980, the year he designed the costumes for Richard Gere in the famous film 'American Gigolo'.

The Giorgio Armani women's spring/summer 2025 collection will be presented in New York Credits: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani, photo credit SGP

Giorgio Armani SS25 womenswear collection will be presented in New York in October

To celebrate his unmistakable style and success, Milano Fashion Library has decided to dedicate its entire library to Giorgio Armani for a whole week.

From Thursday 11 to Friday 19 July, you can visit a free exhibition at via Primo maggio 13, in Vanzago, in the province of Milan, where publications dedicated to him, from 1974 to the present day, will be on display and available for purchase.

Over 100 books, catalogues, magazines, lookbooks and Armani videos from around the world will adorn the library's spaces and will be available to view, also online on the Milano Fashion Library website, from 11 July onwards.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, Armani will be in New York next October. The inauguration of the new building on Madison Avenue, scheduled for 17 October, will be the occasion for Armani to present the his upcoming SS25 womenswear collection in New York, in an exceptional way.

"With pragmatism and responsibility, the designer chooses to concentrate in a single event the celebration of an important opening and his return, after eleven years, to New York, presenting the seasonal show here, originally scheduled in Milan," the maison explained in a statement. The Giorgio Armani AW25/26 womenswear collection will be included, as usual, in the Milan fashion week calendar in February.

Look book Giorgio Armani s/s 1997 Credits: Milano Fashion Library

The Milano Fashion Library headquarters Credits: Milano Fashion Library