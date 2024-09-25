Giorgio Sarné to join Montblanc as CEO

Montblanc has appointed Giorgio Sarné as CEO, effective November 15, 2024.

The company said in a statement that ​​Giorgio Sarné, a graduate of both Bocconi University in Milan, and Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) Paris, brings over 20 years of senior management experience within the luxury industry.

"I am delighted to welcome Giorgio to the group as CEO of Montblanc. His strong expertise in building soft and hard luxury brands comes at a pivotal moment as the maison celebrates the 100th anniversary of the iconic Meisterstück," said Philippe Fortunato, CEO of the fashion & accessories division.

Sarné has held global roles at Veuve Clicquot and TAG Heuer. Most recently, he served in senior leadership positions at Tapestry Group, where he led Stuart Weitzman as brand president & CEO for the last four years.

"I am deeply honoured and excited to step into the role of CEO at Montblanc, a maison renowned for its excellence in craftsmanship and innovation,” added Giorgio Sarné.